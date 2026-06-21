Celebs reveal how yoga helps them slow down and reset

Yoga is not just a form of exercise, it is a way of life that brings balance to both the body and mind. On International Yoga Day, many television actresses opened up about how yoga has become an important part of their daily routine.

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Shubhangi Atre: Yoga has been a blessing in my life. Our work schedules are so hectic that it becomes very important to find something that keeps you calm and centered. Yoga helps me stay fit, but more than that, it gives me mental clarity. Even if I get just 20 minutes in a day, it makes a huge difference to my energy and mood.

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Parakh Madan: For me, yoga is not just about fitness, it’s about connecting with myself. In today’s fast-paced life, we often forget to slow down. Yoga gives me that pause. It helps me breathe, reflect, and reset.

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Chaitali Kohli: I started yoga for fitness, but now it has become so much more than that. It has improved my flexibility and stamina, and also helped me manage stress. Shooting schedules can be unpredictable, and yoga helps me stay grounded.

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Simple Kaul: Yoga is my ‘me time’. It’s the one part of my day where I disconnect from everything and just focus on myself. It keeps me physically active and mentally peaceful. I believe everyone should include yoga in their daily routine, even if it’s just for a short time.

Anupama Prakash: Yoga has taught me patience and discipline. It’s not about perfect poses, it’s about consistency and being present. It helps me stay positive and handle stress better. Especially in our profession, having that inner calm is very important.

Amal Sehrawat: For me, yoga is the union of the mind, body, and soul. I believe that breath is the bridge that connects the body to the soul, and yoga teaches us to become aware of that connection. It brings a sense of balance, calmness, and inner peace that is difficult to find elsewhere. Yoga has also transformed the way I look at food. While I still enjoy indulging once in a while, it has made me much more mindful of my eating habits.

Adrija Roy: Breath control and emotional balance are essential, and yoga and pranayama have helped me immensely in handling emotionally intense scenes. Earlier, I used to get overwhelmed while performing emotional sequences, but now, thanks to regular breathing exercises, I can manage my emotions better without losing the intensity of the moment. Pranayama helps me stay present and connected to the scene.