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Home / Lifestyle / Celebs Salman, Arijit, Imran lend support to student cause

Celebs Salman, Arijit, Imran lend support to student cause

Celebrities rally behind students, amplifying their voices

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:50 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Indian Bollywood actor Imran Khan
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As the student movement gathers momentum, several high-profile celebrities have stepped forward to express solidarity, helping bring the issue into the national spotlight.

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Salman Khan was among the first major Bollywood stars to speak out. In a length post, he expressed his anguish about a peaceful pretest turning violent. Read here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DbGnR19osYV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

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Imran Khan chose to show his support by joining protesters in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. He later said that students deserved to be heard, asking, "Are these not the children of Mother India?" He argued that ignoring those with the greatest stake in the country's future would come at a cost, ending his message with a call for "solidarity with the students".

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See here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DbDZthujAPs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Arijit Singh also lent his voice through a strongly worded social media post, condemning the reported crackdown on protesters. "Now you are beating the students. Aren't you ashamed?... Everything will be remembered," he wrote, a message that quickly gained widespread attention online.

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Their interventions have added star power to an already growing movement, ensuring that student concerns continue to dominate conversations both online and offline.

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