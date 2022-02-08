Celebs share how a rose can say much more than words

Celebs share how a rose can say much more than words

Kranti Prakash Jha

Sheetal

On Monday, with Rose Day began the week that is celebrated by couples all around the world. We talk to celebs, as they share moments from the past when they had received or given someone a rose for the first time in their lives.

Mystery gift

Kranti Prakash Jha

This incident happened during my college days in Delhi University when I was an extremely shy guy and hardly interacted with girls. I never gave roses to anyone. But to my surprise, on one fine Rose Day, I received a bouquet of red roses. I found them lying in the hostel room with my name written on it. Surprisingly, it didn’t have the name of the person who had sent them. I had no idea then and till today it’s been a mystery.

Being popular

Harshali Zine

I was a popular personality during school and college days. On Rose Day, I would receive red roses from guys known to me and ones whom I didn’t know at all. I remember when I was in ninth class, a red roses bouquet was delivered at my house by someone. My first boyfriend gifted me an artificial red rose flower with a ring in it! I don’t think I have ever given a rose to anyone.

Dream world

Hansa Singh

Rose day was so special during school days. I didn’t know I was a sought-after girl in school. Oblivious to this fact, when I got a rose from the most handsome boy in school, it seemed unreal. I still can’t forget that day.

First love

Rahul Sharma

I remember when I had given a rose to my first girlfriend. She was not sure what to do with it. She took the rose from me and walked away. But she could feel my emotions and kept the rose. I still find it cute!

Mommy dear

Angad Hasija

I gave my first rose to my mother when I was a little boy. My mother has kept that rose for so many years!

Starting now

Sharad Malhotra

I don’t remember my first Rose Day experience or if I had one. But this Rose Day, I gave one to my life partner Ripci. No matter which day it is, our love for each other will remain the same.

