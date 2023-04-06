Celebs share special, heart-touching fan experiences

Celebs thrive on fans’ love and support. It encourages them to work harder, explore new avenues and also gives them confidence. They talk about handling the adulation...

Anywhere, everywhere

Aditi Shetty

A couple of days back I visited a friend. I went into the kitchen and her cook recognised me and said her entire family loved me and the show. She got pictures clicked with me. It was such a sweet experience. Another time, I was walking back to my vanity from the set, when I heard a bus full of people calling out my character’s name. They came running to me to click selfies. It was such an emotional feeling. I am always obliging my fans who want to click a selfie with me. In fact, I get so excited when they meet me in malls, on the streets, markets and temples etc. It always boosts my energy. I make sure that I have a quick chat with them.

Mimicking is fine

Robin Sohi

My best fan moment is when any fan mimics me. It is a very special feeling. It happened to me for the first time and I was touched. If we have fans, that means there are people who appreciate us and our talent. We feel encouraged. I have had many great experiences with my fans.

Never say no

Megha Chakraborty

Once I was shooting for Krishna Chali London in London and a fan came and touched my feet. It was weird as he looked little older than me. It was interesting and he still messages me on Instagram and comments on my post. I have just given autographs a few times but now everyone takes a selfie. I never let down anyone, no matter whether I am on the sets or just roaming around. We work for our fans and they love us for that. Yes, sometimes you are not in the mood and don’t want someone to interfere with your personal space, but it is okay because they love us and I respect that.

Gifts and all

Rahul Bhatia

Fans’ love is always appreciated and when they send DMs, it feels great. There are so many followers of ours on Instagram and YouTube and many send us rakhis and presents on birthdays too. When some fans meet us, they click selfies. It feels great.

Picture perfect

Aadesh Chaudhary

One of the interesting fans experiences was when I was travelling to Indonesia for Lagi Tujhse Lagan. I was returning to my hotel from the shoot and outside the hotel some fans were waiting. They were wearing hair bands with my picture on it. It was crazy but it was a cute gesture.