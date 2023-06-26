Celebs share special, heart-touching fan experiences

Celebs in showbiz thrive on fans’ love and support. It encourages them to work harder and explore new avenues, and it also gives them confidence. In times when autographs have been replaced by selfies, they open up about handling the adulation

It was true aashiqui

Aditya Deshmukh

There are so many memorable fan moments. My favourite moment was when I went to watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. During the interval they came to know I was around and everyone started cheering and clicking selfies with me. I used to be very active on social media, so people could recognise me. Another interesting surprise that one of my fans gave me was a video comparing me with yesteryear’s superstar Shammi Kapoor. Our fans are your assets. I have learnt from Shah Rukh Khan how to reciprocate to fans’ love. He always keeps in mind that it is fans’ adulation that has made him a superstar.

Special bond

Romiit Raaj

The relationship between actors and their fans is amazing. They love us for what we portray on screen. I know a few fans by names as they have developed a special bond with me over the years. Whether I have work or not they are always showing unconditional love and support. Once, a fan had flown specially from South India to meet me. It was a very heartwarming and humbling experience.

Act of kindness

Paridhi Sharma

There are people who don’t know you as a person and have nothing to gain from you, but still they shower so much love, admiration, and blessings on you. It’s always good to be surrounded by people who appreciate, motivate, and encourage you, but at the same time, I really don’t want to fall into the trap of validation, so I deal with everything with maturity. One experience that comes to mind is when some of them surprised me by making a video where a bunch of my fans gathered together and distributed grocery items to the underprivileged, as they knew about my philanthropic engagements. They also planted trees, and that was really a kind act.

Motivation to work hard

Celesti Bairagey

Fans are the most important part of my life, apart from my family and friends. Fans give me the motivation to work harder every day to grow and glow. Every reel edit they make on Instagram, every time someone comes forth and requests me for a picture, all the comments on my posts and reels, the cake they sent on the sets of Rajjo when it completed 100 episodes, and every little thing they do make me smile.