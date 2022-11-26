Celebs share their memories of 26/11 & how safe they feel in Mumbai after 14 years of the terror attacks

I feel safe

Subuhii Joshii

I feel completely safe in Mumbai. Bomb scare and such things happen in every state/city/country. But no city should be blamed for this. It’s people who make these threats. I don’t believe that Mumbai is scary. I just wish it wouldn’t happen ever again.

It’s destiny

Namita Lal

Mumbai is safe and happening. The city is always on the move. I travel a lot within Mumbai and across India and I feel safest in Mumbai. What happened on 26/11 can happen anywhere. It’s your destiny to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lingering fear

Ankur Nayyar

When 26/11 happened I was shooting for Ghar Ek Sapna. The next morning we were going for the shoot and there was this fear that someone would come in front of the car and start firing. We were quite scarred to visit public places. We are fortunate that nothing of this magnitude has happened again.

Terrible times

Shehzad Shaikh

Many of my friends, colleagues and professors were at the Taj when the attack happened. I was associated with the hospitality and entertainment industry. We went through the entire situation while waiting at the university. We lost Chef Kaizad. I have been living in Mumbai. I feel Mumbai is the safest place in India.

Need security

Pranitaa Pandit

I was in Bangkok and I was having breakfast when I saw the live footage of the whole attack. I called my friends. There was so much chaos. I feel we always need to have our guards up.

Going live

Charrul Malik

I was working with Star News as news anchor. For two days we were focused on this incident. It still feels like it happened just yesterday. We feel safe in Mumbai but the 26/11 attack was unexpected but yes definitely there’s still a question mark on the security of not only Mumbai but everywhere else.