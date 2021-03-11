Celebs shine at the grand premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ held in Mumbai

Dragons, epic battles, thrilling twists! The biggest battle for the Iron Throne began early in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 16) as Disney+ Hotstar hosted a grand premiere of the much- awaited HBO series House of the Dragon.
The new 10-episode series, based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, is a story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones.
The show will release on August 22 with new episodes dropping every Monday. The premiere event was graced by several celebrities, including Jim Sarbh, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumra, Rohan Joshi and Abhishek Banerjee, to name a few.
With the king’s guard greeting the guests with their glorious swords, the event featured a walkway wall of the series’ characters, along with the magnificent dragon nest. Many stars wished to play the character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy! While Jim Sarbh found Prince Daemon Targaryen interesting, he said, “The journey of Daemon would be pretty exciting to watch.”
