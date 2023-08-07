Celebs talk about their favourite corners of their house

Everyone needs a spot where he/she can relax. Celebs talk about the special corners of their homes where they love to spend most of their time.

Himani Shivpuri

Manisha Arora, aka Mahua from Doosri Maa, says, “In the heart of my Mumbai home lies a personal masterpiece I crafted—a spot of relaxation and joy. It has two inviting sofas, a charming centre table, and a dainty bookshelf. This cozy corner is my go-to spot for pure bliss. This is where I immerse myself in captivating books, lose track of time with fantastic movies, and dance to the rhythm of my all-time favourite tunes. The magic of this corner never fails to delight me. The place is privy to all my secrets (laughter). But that’s not all; it is also a place where I self-reflect. I examine my work, seeking ways to elevate it. The atmosphere oozes comfort and, surrounded by my ideas, fills me with boundless happiness and positivity. This little corner of mine is where magic happens!”

Shubhangi Atre

Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “In my home, the end corner of my sofa holds a special place in my heart. It faces the balcony. I read, scroll through my phone, watch TV, or nap peacefully. This cozy nook is ideal for friendly chats. What makes it even more fascinating are the natural light, refreshing air, and picturesque views. It is a slice of serenity right inside my home. I’ve created my library here. I can delve into the magical world of reading and writing any time of the day. Our routines and comfort spots may change with our moods, but this corner remains my ultimate stress-buster.”

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Our home holds a special gem—our living room’s balcony adorned with my favourite plants. This enchanting space invites me to sip hot coffee while reading books in the warm glow of lights. I am drawn to this spot.”

#Mumbai