Celebs talk about their favourite web series

This is for him

I like many shows. But one show which I haven’t been able to get over is, This is Us. It’s one of the finest shows ever made. Starting from storytelling to the concept, the performances, the background music, and the narrative cover every dimension of relationships. I think it’s a must-watch for everyone.

Game for it

Chitra Vakil Sharma

I don’t watch many series, but my all-time favourite, which I keep watching time and again, is Game of Thrones.

Extraordinary show

Sudhanshu Pandey

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is at the top of my list. I think the director is extraordinary. The way Homi J. Adajania captured the essence of Rajasthani and the Banjaran culture was breathtaking. Dimple Kapadia’s performance was phenomenal.

Perfect symphony

Aadesh Chaudhary

Game of Thrones is a landmark. Everything is perfect. Story, characterisation, cinematography, direction and performance—it has everything perfectly blended. The last season was not as expected, but otherwise, Game of Thrones is my favourite.

Engaging fare

Deepika Motwani

I have many favourite series that include Queen of the South, Emily in Paris, The Bold Type, House of Cards, and Queen’s Gambit. What they have in common are strong female central characters on a mission and the representation of diverse and empowering characters, which make storytelling so engaging. My current favourite is Jubilee by Vikram Motwane, which is again based on a strong female character and so beautifully directed that I was transported back to the times.

Light & sweet

Charrul Malik

I like Panchayat, as it’s a very sweet, simple family story. You can watch this series without thinking too much or feeling stressed. It leaves the viewer with a light and sweet feeling—a family drama that’s natural and engaging. I love to watch such web series. It has no panic, stress, or action.

A different ballgame

Madalsa Sharma

My favourite series is Squid Game. I’m a very big fan of thrillers, but Squid Game is more than a thriller as it has strong family values and emotions. I’m waiting for Season 2.