Celebs talk about their first earning

Title deed
Ruhaan Saapru
My first income was from a fashion show, which was offered to me after I won the title of Mr Pune. I was paid Rs 1000 for it, and I had to go for a two-day rehearsal, and the third day was the main event. I gave my first paycheck to my mother, and she added Rs 1000 to it and gave it back to me, out of which I purchased my first wristwatch.
Dinner she earned
Megha Chakraborty
My first earning was Rs 500. It was after I had given my 10th board exam. I taught maths to a student. Since I am a foodie, I went out for dinner with my first paycheck.
Treat for all
Lokit Phulwani
My first earning was from a promotional event for Blackberry mobile at a Dubai mall during my college days. I had handed over my entire earnings to my mother. She did give me some back, which I used to treat my close friends.
Money power
Deepika Motwani
My first job was when I was in the ninth grade. I was 14 when I did my first runway show as a model for a designer in Ahmedabad. In my early teens, when I earned, I realised the power money held and the freedom it brought. I want to earn a lot of money because I feel that money means freedom to do all the things I want and dream of.
Diwali bonus
Ssudeep Sahir
I was in the 7th grade when I put up a stall in a Diwali mela in Delhi. That was the first time I earned money. I think I made a profit of Rs 4,500. When I moved to Mumbai, I realised that I had to do everything myself—take care of my rent, food, travel, etc. That’s when I really understood the value of money.
Sound of money
Anupama Solanki
I earned for the first time in my college days when I bought out my second music album. After that, I have done lots of music albums and events. I did not understand the value of money until my parents stopped sending me money for my expenses. I respect my parents’ hard work, and now my perspective has totally changed.
Starting young
Sheeba Akashdeep
I started earning when I was 14. I was in school when I started modelling. I value the hard work that goes into earning money, and I value my parents. Even before I started earning, they were the most valuable thing I had.
