Celebs tell us why Janmashtami is special for them!

Lokit Phulwani

Some of my fondest memories of Janmashtami celebrations include vibrant decorations, participating in traditional dances like the Raas Leela and coming together with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

I did participate in dahi handi celebrations a few times. I have been a part of the human pyramid. This year I’ll be going to the temple and will be a part of the celebration. Work takes away most of my time. With time constraints, I mostly do puja at home. On auspicious occasions I go to the temple.

Nivedita Basu

My Janmasthami memories have been from my childhood days when we were in Vrindavan. We used to go to the Hare Rama Hare Krishna temple there. The only dahi handi celebration I have been a part of is when I did a sequence in my show. Since I have got my baby girls, they are my little Krishnas and all our celebrations have been at home. We pray to God and cook good food and celebrate it with the family. Yes, we go to the Krishna Ayappa temple in Andheri because my husband is South Indian.

Farnaz Shetty

Honestly speaking, I can’t remember when was the last time I participated in dahi handi celebration. It must have been during my childhood. I think girls don’t participate as much, but everyone should have the chance to do so. I often go to the Hare Rama Hare Krishna temple, and the temple is beautifully decorated on the day of his birth. I will watch dahi handi again, but I feel concerned as the participants climb and sometimes they fall. It can be risky, and I hope safety measures are in place. If there’s an event in our society and I’m free, I’ll certainly go to watch.

Sneha Jain

I used to go for dahi handi celebrations and loved it. There was so much innocence and love involved with bhajans playing in the backdrop. In school once I participated and broke the handi. It was a feeling of achievement. I cherish those days.