Century for ‘Aashao Ka Savera’

Star Bharat’s show Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se has reached the milestone of 100 episodes. The show is about the challenges that women face and also encourages them to fight for their own identity after their partner’s demise.

Actor Reena Kapoor says, “I am extremely excited and happy about this achievement. Every day on the sets has been satisfying. My character is emerging as an inspiration to many women in society, and it beautifully portrays the struggle of women while giving a message that no woman is weak or alone; she can do anything that she sets her mind on.” Actor Rahil Azam adds, “Definitely, it’s an achievement. Speaking from the point of view of an artiste, the feeling of 100 episodes is amazing.”