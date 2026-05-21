Chai, celeb & conversations on International Tea Day

Tea is not just a beverage — it’s emotion, comfort, routine, and connection, a small pause that brings people closer and opens up the deepest conversations. On International Tea Day, celebs reveal their perfect chai moments…

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Anupama Prakash

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For me, the perfect cup of tea is simple — strong ginger and elaichi wali chai. Nothing matches the comfort of that homemade flavour. Growing up, tea time was always family time, especially during rainy evenings when I would sit with my parents, enjoying chai, snacks and heartfelt conversations that became some of my happiest memories. If I had to describe my personality through tea, I’d say I’m just like ginger-elaichi chai — warm, energetic, slightly strong, yet comforting.

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Aanchal Khurana

The perfect cup of tea for me is peace in a cup — strong chai with a little adrak, cozy weather, and 10 quiet minutes when the world slows down. Growing up, tea time at home always meant conversations, with my mom making chai in the kitchen while the family shared gossip, laughter, and sometimes emotional talks that became unforgettable memories. If I had to describe myself as a tea, I’d say I’m masala chai — strong, emotional, dramatic at times, but warm and comforting once you know me.

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Pallavi Purohit

For me, a perfect cup of tea is piping hot, freshly brewed decoction with very little milk and just one teaspoon of sugar. No masala or extra flavours. I love enjoying it with the morning newspaper or heartfelt conversations with loved ones. Growing up, every summer vacation in Palakkad meant family tea time with cousins, hot chai and Pazampuri, and those memories still feel warm. I truly believe tea is more than just a beverage — it’s emotion, culture, and comfort. Tea just tastes better when shared with your loved ones. And if I could share tea with anyone, it would definitely be Shashi Tharoor at a roadside tea stall.

Sachin Parikh

A perfect cup of tea for me is sitting on a balcony early in the morning, especially during the monsoon, with birds chirping around and a peaceful day beginning with a cup of tea. I simply cannot start my day without a mug full of chai. Tea also helps me bond deeply with my loved ones. If I had to describe my personality through tea, I would say I’m kadak, masaledaar, Kathiyawadi with double shakkar.

Heital Puniwala

I am a tea person, but I only have one cup a day. That one cup must be strong, sweet, spicy and have an aroma that refreshes the soul. That is what a perfect cup of tea means to me. If I get that, my whole day is set. And it shouldn't just be any random tea. Brands like Wagh Bakri or Tata are known for purity, which is why they are considered the best.

Tarun Khanna

I’m more of a green tea person. For me, a perfect cup of tea is a good, hot cup of green tea or chamomile tea. It should be soothing, light and calming something that instantly relaxes my mind and body. Tea is stress buster. Whenever I feel stressed or overwhelmed, chamomile tea is my go-to drink. It helps me slow down, relax and feel better emotionally. For many people, tea is not just a drink it’s a habit, a comfort, and sometimes even a lifeline.