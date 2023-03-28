Abhishek Bhalerao on his bond with 'Rana Naidu' co-star Venkatesh Daggubati

Actor Abhishek Bhalerao, known for his work in Chopsticks, Little Things, Masaba Masaba and Class of 83, among others, was recently seen as Inspector Malvade in the web show Rana Naidu. The Netflix show stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles.
He shares, “My relationship with Venkatesh Daggubati has been that of a teacher and student. On screen, even though my character is interrogating him, what I am taking away from him in the whole scene is the best recipe for making chai! I was lucky to be able to closely observe him.
