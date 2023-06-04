Chai time with Mohit Malhotra

While the actors have been shooting for Zed TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi in the scorching heat, nothing seems to stop them from having the perfect cup of garma garam chai, regardless of the temperature. Popular actor Mohit Malhotra likes his tea made in a certain way with the right amount of each ingredient. Recently, Mohit took over the set’s kitchen and treated his work family to his brewed chai.

Mohit says, “I have always believed that a great cup of tea can do wonders, not just for the body but also for the soul. As an actor, the fast-paced environment on the sets can be both exhilarating and exhausting. That’s why I decided to treat my co-stars to a refreshing cup of tea. A little bit of adrak, elaichi and lemongrass help relax your mind and keep you fresh and active. Everyone on the sets loved it, and we had a great time at the little tea party during our break time.”