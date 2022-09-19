Chaitannya Choudhry, who is known for TV shows such as Kahiin Toh Hoga, will make his OTT debut with the web series Hush Hush. He gets candid…

What prompted you to take up Hush Hush?

When I got to know that Tanuja Chandra ma’am was directing the show, I was immedaitely on board.

It’s your debut on OTT; how was the experience of shooting?

It’s was amazing to shoot for this show. The entire team felt as one big family. Plus, we gelled well as actors.

The series has some beautiful actors like Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra. How was it working with them?

They all are stunning! I am playing Soha’s husband. Soha is simply amazing; she made me feel really comfortable during the shoot. Really grateful to have had her as my co-star in this series.

What were your preparations for the role?

After reading the whole script many times, I tried to understand my place in the plot and made detailed notes on my character. Subsequent script readings and my own rehearsals really helped me perform my scenes better.

As an audience, what kind of series you prefer to watch?

I love edge-of-the-seat thrillers and fiction shows.

As an actor ,whom you adore?

For me, Daniel Day Lewis is beyond adoration.

What changes have you seen in the industry over the years?

The industry has progressed well. Talent is valued now and we have recently seen some talented actors becoming stars. On the other hand, established stars too have realised that they need to focus on their skills and good content.

Entertainment industry is very uncertain in terms of opportunities. What’s your take?

Like any industry, opportunities and competition exists in ours too. It just gets highlighted a lot in our industry. And, like in any other profession, we as actors have to grab the right opportunities to further our careers. But, it has to be backed by talent.