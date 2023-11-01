This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia ties the knot with Jarah Mariano

ANI

American actor Milo Ventimiglia secretly tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano. The couple married in a discreet ceremony attended by family and close friends earlier this year.

Ventimiglia’s romance with Mariano was made public in 2022 when the Instagram account Deuxmoi disclosed that they were dating.

The couple was holding bottles of champagne as they looked into each other’s eyes in the shot, which was initially shared by @johannacyn.

Deuxmoi recently highlighted their courtship again in June 2023, with one fan inquiring whether they were married after Mariano was spotted sporting a big ole diamond ring and band.

Ventimiglia has been notoriously quiet about his romances, telling People in 2017 that he prefers to keep his personal life private because he values his profession.

