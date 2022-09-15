ChandanAnand on playing Saddam in 'AlibabaDastaan-e-Kabul'

Chandan Anand plays the character of Saddam in Sony SAB’s Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul. Talking about the role, Chandan says, “I have played villains in the past and take it as a challenge to present something different each time. I try my best to bring variations in my form, which should entertain the audience. I always look for playing different roles in a show and Saddam is one such unique character.”

He adds, “I am exploring his complexity as a villain. I knew this character had a lot of scope in the show, but eventually it came out to be funny, as well as evil. I am really liking the mix of these two forms. I am grateful that the audience is appreciative of my performance, and I hope they continue to shower us with the same love!”