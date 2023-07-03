 Chandigarh Girl Jonita Doda is enjoying the new entertainment space that allows her to explore diverse narratives, not just as an actor but also as a director and producer : The Tribune India

A still from Salmon 3D



Mona

Chandigarh girl Jonita Doda is kicked about her latest release Salmon 3D, a romantic stereoscopic film, which was released in eight languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi. Overwhelmed by the tremendous response of the audience and support from fans, Jonita talks about her journey in the entertainment world.

I love doing regional cinema, as it helps you understand so many different cultures and aspirations. Jonita Doda

What made you choose the film Salmon 3D?

My character Sameera is way too different from anything I have played so far, so it was a new space for me as a performer. The opportunity to bring such a complex and layered character to life was truly invigorating. Also a film being made in eight languages was truly amazing! I had a hidden childhood desire of being part of something that puts my name into the bracket of India’s ‘first’ and God beautifully manifested it in the form of Salmon 3D, as it is India’s first romantic 3D stereoscopic film.

How was the journey?

The journey of bringing this film to life has been an incredible one. The entire team has put in immense hard work over the years, especially considering the unforeseen challenges we faced due to the global pandemic. It required mental strength and positivity to navigate this challenging time.

How has been your experience of working in regional cinema?

I love doing regional cinema, as it helps you understand so many different cultures and aspirations. It is immensely satisfying as an actor to tell different stories and that too in different languages .

You recently celebrated your birthday, what are your dreams for the upcoming year?

Recently celebrating my birthday at an old age home with some amazing souls has given me a moment to reflect on my wishes and dreams for the upcoming year. As an actor, my primary aspiration is to deliver some truly remarkable performances that resonate with the audience. In addition, I am passionate about the success and growth of Chandigarh Fashion Week (CFW).

How do see the different roles you play — that of an actor, producer and director?

While each role presents its own challenges and demands, they all contribute to the magic of filmmaking. As an actor, producer, and director, I find joy in embracing the diverse responsibilities that come with each role. As an actor, my primary focus is to bring characters to life, immerse myself in their emotions, and deliver convincing performances.

How do you see the future of Pollywood and Bollywood?

The emergence of OTT platforms has brought about a significant shift in the filmmaking industry. OTT offers a wider canvas to filmmakers to explore diverse narratives. This has opened up opportunities to experiment with unique and unconventional scripts. This trend is likely to continue in both Pollywood and Bollywood.

What are your future projects?

I have some interesting projects lined up. Firstly, I have another Hindi film titled Kirayenama that is currently in the final stages. It features actor Arslan Goni as well. Additionally, I have directed a documentary that focuses on natural disasters, a subject that deeply concerns me. India ranks as the third most disaster-prone country in the world, and my aim with this documentary is to shed light on these events that often go unnoticed.

