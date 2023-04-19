Chandigarh girl Sejal Gupta, who has won beauty titles at just 13, says dance inspires her to achieve higher goals

Sakshi Sharma

Sejal Gupta from Chandigarh, the winner of Miss Teen International India and Miss Teen India 2023 titles, is just 13, but she has proved there is no age for fulfilling dreams.

Sejal says, “My dreams and goals have been crystal clear since the age of five. My first ever ramp walk was when I was six years old. I want to focus on bringing about a positive change in society and becoming a role model for the younger generation. This win is really special to me and I believe that with this I have been able to break the stereotype attached with age.”

Sejal adds, “My inspiration is Priyanka Chopra. She has been dedicated and focused about achieving her dreams. I look forward to becoming like her in life.”

About her beauty regime and fitness tips, Sejal says, “I use natural, homemade remedies for my skin. I do not go to a gym. I follow a simple fitness routine that includes running, walking, swimming, and cycling. I am a trained western dancer and have been learning since seven. Whenever I am happy I dance, whenever I am sad I dance; it’s like my best friend.”

As for the future course, she adds, “I want to become a successful actress and win more beauty titles. I want to inspire young girls to never give up and follow their dreams.”