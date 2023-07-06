Chandigarh is my lucky charm, says Ayushmann Khurrana

ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday unveiled his new track Raatan Kaaliyan with Rochak Kohli. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of the song and captioned it as, “This little piece of my heart is yours from today! The brand new track #Raatan Kaaliyan is now out.”

Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma wrote the lyrics for the song, which features Rochak and Ayushmann’s soulful vocals.

Raatan Kaaliyan was shot in Chandigarh, where Ayushmann also shot for his progressive film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushmann shared: “Chandigarh is my lucky charm. My birthplace has given me so much luck and love. It has shaped me into the person and the artiste that I have become today. It boosted my confidence and helped me chase my dreams. So, when I shot Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city and it got so much love from people, I decided to shoot my new single, Raatan Kaaliyan, on the streets of Chandigarh.”