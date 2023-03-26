Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi awards winners at the Annual Art Exhibition 2022-23

Tribune News Service

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi Annual Art Exhibition, which began on March 22, will continue till March 31. The Akademi had invited entries from artists of tricity both in student and professional categories. As many as 210 artists submitted 498 works and the jury selected 119 works in both categories. Three awards were given in the Professional Category (Rs 50,000) and five awards of Rs 25,000 each in the Student Category. Four merit awards (Rs 20,000) were also given in the Professional Category. Four merit awards (Rs 10,000) were given in the Student category. And five artists were given Open Hand Art Studios space for four months. The three-member jury comprised eminent personalities from field of art, including Dattatreya Apte, Santosh Kumar Verma and Tutu Pattnaik.

Some of the artworks on display

The following artists were awarded in the Professional Category — Abhishek Tiwari (Graphics-Printmaking),) B Ajay Kumar (Photography) and Tulsi Ram (Sculpture). Merit awards were in the Professional Category were given to Vishal (Stone), Rishi Raj Tomer (Drawing) and Sachin Lohan (woodcut-printmaking),

In the Student Category, Vishal Rawat (Stone), Rajni (Painting), Gurleen Kaur ((Printmaking), Khushboo Raghuwanshi (Painting) and Khanak Goyal (Photography) were awarded. Merit awards in student category were given to Saket Vishwakarma (Stone), Vijay (Printmaking), Akanksha (Painting) and Ashish Kumar (Charcoal-Drawing).