DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Chandigarh set to echo with Gurdas Maan's tunes on World Music Day eve

Chandigarh set to echo with Gurdas Maan's tunes on World Music Day eve

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:46 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurdas Mann
Advertisement

Chandigarh will host legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan performing live at Sector 17 Plaza, on June 20, organised by Chandigarh Tourism ahead of World Music Day. The free concert begins at 6:30 pm, promising an evening of nostalgia for fans across the tricity.

Advertisement

Maan, one of Punjabi music's most enduring voices, has spent over four decades shaping the genre with his blend of folk roots and contemporary sound. The show is part of a wider push to mark World Music Day with free, accessible programming rather than ticketed events.

Advertisement

Given the free entry and a central location organisers are anticipating a packed turnout, with the evening set to bring together generations of fans for a shared night of music.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts