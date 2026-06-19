Chandigarh will host legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan performing live at Sector 17 Plaza, on June 20, organised by Chandigarh Tourism ahead of World Music Day. The free concert begins at 6:30 pm, promising an evening of nostalgia for fans across the tricity.

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Maan, one of Punjabi music's most enduring voices, has spent over four decades shaping the genre with his blend of folk roots and contemporary sound. The show is part of a wider push to mark World Music Day with free, accessible programming rather than ticketed events.

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Given the free entry and a central location organisers are anticipating a packed turnout, with the evening set to bring together generations of fans for a shared night of music.