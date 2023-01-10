Change for good: Arjun Bijlani quits smoking for son

Actor Arjun Bijlani’s 2023 resolution was to quit smoking and he made this decision for his son. On January 4, he tweeted about his resolution, “It’s been four days I haven’t smoked a cigarette. New Year’s resolution is working...And honestly it feels good…” Not just that, he has also given up on drinking for some time and is enjoying this revamped lifestyle of his.

Giving up an old bad habit is not as easy as it sounds, yet the actor wished to change himself for the better. Arjun is a doting father to son Ayaan Bijlani. He shared, “This year, I thought I should quit smoking. It is not easy but I am trying my best. Of course, it’s with the help of patches but it’s a good start. I wanted to stop since a long time, but it’s not easy. I decided to do this for my son. I have started the year on a positive note. I am feeling fresh and good that I am doing this.” The actor is currently seen as a host of MTV Splitsvilla X4 along with Sunny Leone.