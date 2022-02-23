Actor Pragati Mehra on digitisation becoming the norm in showbiz

Actor Pragati Mehra feels the process of digitisation had started much earlier in the industry. She explains, “This change has been happening for a while now, maybe it’s more noticeable now. Whether we like it or not, digital is the new norm. In the coming years, we all will be consuming content on devices in our personal time. Family viewing though will still be around. Adapting to new things is the best way forward. Change is the only constant, so I am good with it.”

The pace of working is very fast in all industries, including entertainment, and that is somewhere causing an unsaid mental fatigue. However, Pragati disagrees, “Fast pace doesn’t cause mental fatigue, that is actually caused by stagnation. Fast pace and the need to meet deadlines does cause physical fatigue sometimes. But as actors we aren’t employed 24/7, there are months, at times years, when we do not work out of choice or because of lack of opportunities. So, when we do take up a show mentally we are prepared for a rigorous physical schedule. Having said that, at times it’s beyond one’s mental capability to deal with it and the body demands a break.”