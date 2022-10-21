John Legend admits to initially being selfish with wife Chrissy Teigen

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend has admitted that he was not a great partner and was ‘selfish’ during the initial phase of his relationship with his model wife Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking to the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, he said, ‘I think I was more selfish then. I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.” John explained. — IANS