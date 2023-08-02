Changing Planet premieres on Sony BBC Earth

Sony BBC Earth premiered the show Changing Planet’ on July 31. The show takes viewers on a pictorial tour of Earth’s most fragile ecosystems and the escalating environmental threats encircling them. The two-part series captures six territories, bringing to the fore remarkable changes that have unfolded over the past two years through visual storytelling.

Produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Changing Planet is a seven-year natural history project that has six presenters visit six of the planet’s most threatened ecosystems to meet the people fighting to restore the Earth’s delicate balance. It delves into stories that reverberate across continents, revealing the interconnectedness of our global environment. Each episode serves as a powerful reminder that the issues faced in one corner of the world have far-reaching implications elsewhere. The show aims at portraying how innovative solutions implemented in diverse regions can address environmental challenges, transcend borders, and pave the way for a more sustainable future.