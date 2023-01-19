Channing Tatum to reprise Patrick Swayze’s role in ‘Ghost’ remake

Actor Channing Tatum is ready to get into pottery-making after stripping onstage for his next movie. The actor, who is set to reprise his role as the titular character in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is keen on stepping into the shoes of the late Patrick Swayze in a Ghost remake.

The 42-year-old hunk revealed that he was developing a reboot of the 1990 romantic film. “Now I know why they put this in ‘Ghost’. This whole process is very, very sexual,” he said.

While Tatum has opened up about his desire to play Gambit and star in Ghost, he had some resentment about his role in the G.I. Joe film franchise. He admitted that he was initially reluctant to star in the first film, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, and subsequently asked that his character be killed off in the sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013). — IANS