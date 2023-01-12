Chaos in the kitchen: MasterChef India posed a challenging first task for the Top 16 home cooks

Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV’s MasterChef India have finally chosen its Top 16 home cooks.
Chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna are judging the contestants. On January 11, the home cooks faced quite a tedious challenge, that of making a four-course meal. The challenge began with the home cooks facing dirty counters which they had to team up to clean. Three teams were then created with Sachin Khatwani, Deepa Chauhan and Santa Sarmah being the captains.
Before the challenge, chaos erupted when Sachin forgot the key ingredients of Kamaldeep’s and Baa’s dish, resulting in panic. Yet, Baa’s dish was dressed to impress, with Chef Ranveer going back to his childhood days and reminiscing about his grandmother. Sachin shared, “It was a great experience working with Kamaldeep ji, Baa and Vineet. There were some hurdles, yet we were able to work together as a team to impress the judges.”
