Annu Kapoor to portray the role of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Annu Kapoor, a Bollywood veteran, has proved his acting prowess time and again. Known for his performances in films like Darr, Vicky Donor and Aitraaz, now the actor is set to showcase his versatility as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He will start shooting for his upcoming film Main Deendayal Hun soon. Pandit Deendayal has played an instrumental role in politics. He was the one to spread the ideology of Hindutva nationalism during the 1940s. Annu considers the role challenging and explains, “Acting is an art where a human has to become unreal to play a character that looks real. As an actor, I find it fascinating to perform such roles on screen.”

Annu adds, “Very few times do actors get to portray a character they can relate to. I am glad to get such roles at this age.”

In the past, Annu Kapoor has played historical roles on the screen, including Mahatma Gandhi in Sardar and Veer Savarkar in Kaalapani. The shooting of the film will begin soon. Produced by Ranjeet Sharma, the movie is co-produced by Hareesh Reddy Nagalamadaka.