Character calling

Actress Shruti Sinha, who is a part of the show Campus Beats, is enjoying her role to the hilt. About her character Netra in the second season of the Amazon miniTV series, Shruti said, “Netra in Season 2 is pretty confused because she wants to solve the mystery of her father’s murder. Yet, she is stuck in a conflict where she is drawn towards Ishaan, but doesn’t want to get him involved. In her head, she has let everybody down. Nothing is going right and it’s irritating her internally but she is trying to do everything and there is a lot on her plate. So the fact that she is trying too hard for everything, failing but not giving up is beautifully portrayed. I absolutely loved playing Netra, especially in Season 2 because there is so much happening inside her life. I feel the audience will connect with it.”

