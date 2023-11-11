Character calling

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the lead roles in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and they are quite happy about their stint. Says Mohit, “I think Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the best shows on television. The track has finally reached a point where the love story kick-starts and I am excited about that. There have been issues with the two character’s personal lives, where they have got divorced and now a new chapter is all set to begin. I think all the scenes are shot beautifully and the story is narrated extremely well.”

About the audience response, Mohit added, “The audience feedback has been fantastic, and I usually hear about it once I’m off the set. I had a similar experience with Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala. The show airs at 9:00 pm, and with the World Cup on it’s a challenging time slot. Despite that, Baatein Kuch Ankahee has been received very well. When I first heard the script, I fell in love with the show. I’m proud to be a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Rajan Shahi is an exceptional producer, and his passion for the show is palpable.”