Character sketch

After being part of projects like Ghar Waapsi, Crash Course, Thar, and Maharani 2 among others, Anushka Kaushik talked about being part of Lust Stories 2.

Anushka shared, “I am playing Rekha in Lust Stories 2 and it’s completely different from all the characters I have played before. I cannot reveal much about it but when this character was offered to me, I knew quite little about it but then I gained knowledge and prepped really hard for my role.”

“All I can say is that it was a really interesting character play and it gave me an incredible dimension altogether to showcase my abilities as an actor”.

She further added, “So, I got this role by Mukesh Chhabra sir and when I got the call from them, they informed me it’s for Lust Stories Season 2 and I was genuinely very excited given the amount of love season 1 received. We had meetings and readings for the role and to be honest, I was skeptical if I would be able to do it but then I prepped really hard for it.”