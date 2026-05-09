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Home / Lifestyle / Charlize, Baltasar reunite for 'Six Clean Kills'

Charlize, Baltasar reunite for 'Six Clean Kills'

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ANI
Updated At : 05:35 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
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Actress Charlize Theron and filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur are set to reunite for a new action thriller titled Six Clean Kills.

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The project has been set up at Universal Pictures, with Kormakur attached to direct and produce the film, while Theron will produce and is also expected to star.

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According to reports, plot details of the thriller are being kept under wraps. The screenplay is being written by author and screenwriter Stan Parish and is based on his unreleased novel of the same name.

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The collaboration follows the success of Apex, the survival-action thriller directed by Kormakur and starring Theron alongside Taron Egerton. The film reportedly performed strongly on Netflix after its release on April 24 and continued to gain viewership in its second week.

Reports suggest the project began taking shape last year after Theron and Kormakur completed work on Apex.

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Kormakur is known for directing films such as 101 Reykjavik, Jar City and Everest, many of which explore survival and emotional endurance against harsh backdrops.

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