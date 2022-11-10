Charrul Malik talks about her Bollywood debut

Actress Charrul Malik, who is seen in the shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, will soon be seen in a feature film. The journalist-turned-actress says some part of the film is yet to be shot. “I’m doing a feature film titled Dashmi, directed by Shantanu Tambe. It will be released next year and my character’s name is also Charrul! We were shooting this film in Lucknow last month, the remaining parts will be shot in Mumbai around February. It’s a very big project; I can’t reveal details but I’m very happy and excited,” she says.

She adds, “A good promotional strategy really matters nowadays. Also, social media plays a very important part.”