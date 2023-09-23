Chasing dreams: Gaurav Pandey on working in Tum Se Na Ho Payega

Sharad Malhotra will soon be seen in Disney+Hotstar’s film Tum Se Na Ho Payega. His journey is all about ditching the ordinary and chasing dreams. It’s a rollercoaster of passion, effort and self-belief.

About his character, Gaurav Pandey said, “I portray the character of Sharad Malhotra, and his journey unfolds as that of an ordinary man. At the outset, he leads a routine life with a 9nine to five job, mundane and uneventful, much like it is for many. However, as the film progresses, he discovers a newfound passion, an aspiration to carve something meaningful out of his life. The experience that I had shooting this film was nothing less than pure magic. A lot of my friends too are involved with this film. It was almost like a family while we were on the sets, we all had such a great time. All of us had such a great time that it did not feel like we were at work, we were looking forward to going on the sets and shooting for this film. It was one of those films where you just know that it’s special.”

Tum Se Na Ho Payega streams on Disney+ Hotstar from September 29 onwards.