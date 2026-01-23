Momoa reunites with Bautista

Advertisement

Prime Video’s The Wrecking Crew brings Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista back together, transforming their real-life friendship into a high-octane action comedy. What began as a long-standing idea between the two actors evolved into a film built on contrast — energy versus calm, chaos versus control. The Wrecking Crew premieres globally on Prime Video on January 28.

Advertisement

Neha’s nighttime wellness ritual

Advertisement

Actor and wellness advocate Neha Dhupia has shared a simple night-time ritual aimed at easing bloating and improving digestion. Following her anti-inflammatory challenge, she revealed a warm, traditional drink made with fennel, carom seeds, cumin, ginger and lemon — her go-to remedy after long days. Rooted in desi wisdom, the concoction is simmered briefly and consumed warm to calm the gut and aid sleep. Neha encourages personalised wellness choices.

Advertisement

Nat Geo turns 138

National Geographic marks 138 years of storytelling that has shaped how audiences see and understand the world. From science to culture and conservation, the brand’s legacy is built on purpose-driven narratives grounded in truth. The anniversary celebration reaffirms National Geographic’s mission: to inspire curiosity and deepen understanding.

Adil Hussain Joins Lakadbaggha 2

Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has joined Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, stepping into the role of the sensei, earlier played by Milind Soman. Positioned as the world’s first animal-lover vigilante franchise, Lakadbaggha wrapped filming of its sequel in June 2025, following an expanded vision led by actor-producer Anshuman Jha. The sequel promises a darker, action-driven narrative with an international martial arts ensemble.