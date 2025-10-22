Oranges are the new laddoos

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, may have been miles away from Mumbai this Diwali, but their festive charm — and signature humour — were in full bloom in London. Twinkle took to Instagram to share glimpses of their cozy celebration and the pictures radiated love, laughter and light. Akshay looked effortlessly elegant in a beige kurta with subtle silver embroidery, while Twinkle glowed in a pastel pink patiala-style outfit adorned with gota-patti work and gold borders. With jasmine flowers in her hair and gold jhumkas completing her look, she was the picture of festive grace. What truly melted hearts, though, was their playful chemistry. In one frame, Twinkle was seen feeding Akshay an orange as both burst into laughter. Adding her trademark wit, Twinkle captioned the post: “Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness.” Fans flooded the comments, calling them “couple goals”. Even from afar, Akshay and Twinkle proved that celebration isn’t about where you are — it’s about who you share the laughter with.

Glowing a little brighter

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali celebration this year was all about love, light and togetherness. The ‘Neerja’ star took to Instagram to share a delightful video capturing candid moments with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and their adorable son, Vayu. The video featured glimpses of their intimate Lakshmi Puja, where the family radiated happiness and warmth. Sonam looked resplendent in a traditional outfit paired with statement jewellery, while Anand and little Vayu twinned adorably in off-white kurtas. Captioning the post, Sonam wrote, “Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light.” Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in May 2018, welcomed Vayu in August 2022. Since embracing motherhood, the actress has taken a step back from films to enjoy family life. Fans loved her festive post, calling it “pure serenity”. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023). For her followers, this Diwali glimpse wasn’t just about glamour — it was a picture of peace, gratitude and glowing family bonds.

Timeless elegance revived

Ananya Panday’s Diwali look this year struck the perfect balance between nostalgia and elegance. The ‘Ctrl’ actress won hearts by choosing to wear her mother Bhavana Panday’s vintage Rohit Bal salwar suit — designed over two decades ago by the late fashion icon. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared her radiant festive pictures, captioning them with warmth: “Vintage Gudda, Rohit Bal. From my mom’s closet 20+ years ago.” The fuchsia outfit featured a halter-neck kurta with silver embroidery and a matching churidar, paired with a delicate dupatta draped over one shoulder. Fans praised the actress for blending sentimental value with timeless style, calling her look “graceful and grounded”. Ananya also paid a subtle tribute to the late designer, whose creations defined an era of Indian couture. Wishing her followers a bright Diwali from her car, she wrote, “Sending love and light.” The actress is gearing up for her upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan, followed by Chand Mera Dil with Kill fame Lakshya. For now, her heartfelt outfit choice proves — some traditions never fade, they simply shine brighter with time.

Diwali from Mannat’s warm heart

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan kept his Diwali celebration intimate this year but no less special. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse from his family’s simple yet elegant puja at home, extending warm wishes to his fans across the globe. “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all,” he wrote alongside a serene photo from the celebration, which seemingly included his wife, Gauri Khan. Known for hosting grand Diwali bashes at his iconic residence Mannat, SRK opted for a quieter evening this time — reportedly due to ongoing renovations. Still, his post exuded the same warmth and grace that fans associate with him year after year. As his message lit up social media, celebrities and fans alike poured in festive greetings. This year marks the 30th anniversary of SRK’s timeless classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor is now gearing up for his next big project, King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. Quiet or grand, Shah Rukh’s Diwali continues to be a festival of light, family and enduring charm.