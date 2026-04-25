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Home / Lifestyle / Chat Up: Anupam tribute MJ

Chat Up: Anupam tribute MJ

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Anupam tribute MJ
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Anupam tribute MJ

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Anupam Kher has paid an emotional tribute to Michael Jackson as the pop icon’s biopic releases worldwide. Sharing a nostalgic photo from their meeting in Mumbai, Kher called Jackson a “phenomenon” and “God’s gift to mankind,” saying his artistry and innocence touched millions and may never be matched again. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the biopic stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael, along with an ensemble cast. Kher also expressed sadness over ongoing criticism of the late icon, urging people to celebrate his unmatched legacy instead of negativity.

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Perfect Sign breakthrough

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Kanu Chauhan’s latest single Perfect Sign has crossed 200,000 YouTube views within a week of release, marking a major breakthrough for the emerging pop/indie artist. The track’s strong global response highlights her growing international appeal and rising fan engagement across platforms. Blending Hindi and English lyrics, the song explores love, calm, and emotional connection through gentle melodies and reflective storytelling. Chauhan, who relocated to the UK in 2022 to pursue music more independently, says the track reflects her journey of resilience, hope, and creative rediscovery, turning personal experiences into a growing global musical identity.

Deewani Mastani out

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US-based singer-songwriter Mansimran Sandhu returns with his new single Deewani Mastani, a romantic track exploring the feeling of surrendering completely to love. Written and composed by Sandhu and produced by Hiten, the song blends smooth melodies with qawwali-inspired intensity, building from soft emotion to a powerful, immersive sound. Sandhu describes the track as deeply personal, reflecting moments when love becomes overwhelming and all-consuming. Currently based in Chicago, he first gained recognition through Rising Star and has steadily built his music career with emotional storytelling and contemporary Punjabi soundscapes. The new release marks a more intense, expressive phase in his artistic journey.

Dadi Ki Shaadi

Actor Sarath Kumar makes his Hindi debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, calling it a special milestone and praising co-star Neetu Kapoor for her grace and on-screen presence. He says working with her made the journey memorable and adds that the film’s emotional depth and family-driven story make it a complete entertainer. The trailer of the film hints at a warm family drama filled with love, chaos, and relationships. Also starring Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the film is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is set for a theatrical release on May 8, 2026.

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