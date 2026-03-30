icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Chat up: Britney’s back on Insta

Chat up: Britney’s back on Insta

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 06:05 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Britney Spears took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a video in which she can be seen dancing in front of a mirror with her 19-year-old son, Jayden
Advertisement

Britney’s back on Insta

Advertisement

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram following her Driving Under the Influence (DUI), impaired by alcohol and drugs, arrest earlier in March. The singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a video in which she can be seen dancing in front of a mirror with her 19-year-old son, Jayden. Along with the clip, Britney wrote, "Thank you guys for all your support... spending time with family and friends is such a blessing. Stay kind!!!" In the video, she can be heard saying, "I'm composed, I'm being very composed," while posing and enjoying the moment. Her son Jayden is also seen having fun and even trying a Michael Jackson-style move.

Advertisement

 Kohli’s flying kiss

Advertisement

When it comes to giving fans a glimpse of the adorable Virushka bond, Virat Kohli never misses a beat. On Saturday, moments after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a spectacular six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, the star batter turned toward the stands and blew a flying kiss to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Within minutes, clips of his adorable gesture went viral on social media, with fans calling it yet another "green flag" moment from King Kohli. Many couldn't help but gush over the couple's bond, with one user joking, "Someone tell them they're already married," while another described it as the "moment of the day."

Advertisement

 

Adivi-Pawan collab

Adivi Sesh created a wave of excitement in Gorakhpur as he joined hands with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh to launch their much-awaited groovy track Touch Buddy. Marking a historic first, a Telugu superstar and a Bhojpuri icon shared the stage together, delivering a high-energy musical collaboration that has already begun trending across platforms. The grand launch event witnessed an overwhelming turnout. The electrifying atmosphere in Gorakhpur reflected the growing buzz around Touch Buddy, a song that blends regional influences with a contemporary, foot-tapping vibe. Adding to its wide appeal, the track has also been released in Telugu, ensuring it resonates with audiences across regions and languages. Fans were seen cheering, dancing, and celebrating the collaboration, underlining the song’s instant connect and viral potential.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts