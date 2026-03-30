Chat up: Britney’s back on Insta

Britney’s back on Insta

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Britney Spears has returned to Instagram following her Driving Under the Influence (DUI), impaired by alcohol and drugs, arrest earlier in March. The singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a video in which she can be seen dancing in front of a mirror with her 19-year-old son, Jayden. Along with the clip, Britney wrote, "Thank you guys for all your support... spending time with family and friends is such a blessing. Stay kind!!!" In the video, she can be heard saying, "I'm composed, I'm being very composed," while posing and enjoying the moment. Her son Jayden is also seen having fun and even trying a Michael Jackson-style move.

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Kohli’s flying kiss

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When it comes to giving fans a glimpse of the adorable Virushka bond, Virat Kohli never misses a beat. On Saturday, moments after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a spectacular six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, the star batter turned toward the stands and blew a flying kiss to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Within minutes, clips of his adorable gesture went viral on social media, with fans calling it yet another "green flag" moment from King Kohli. Many couldn't help but gush over the couple's bond, with one user joking, "Someone tell them they're already married," while another described it as the "moment of the day."

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Adivi-Pawan collab

Adivi Sesh created a wave of excitement in Gorakhpur as he joined hands with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh to launch their much-awaited groovy track Touch Buddy. Marking a historic first, a Telugu superstar and a Bhojpuri icon shared the stage together, delivering a high-energy musical collaboration that has already begun trending across platforms. The grand launch event witnessed an overwhelming turnout. The electrifying atmosphere in Gorakhpur reflected the growing buzz around Touch Buddy, a song that blends regional influences with a contemporary, foot-tapping vibe. Adding to its wide appeal, the track has also been released in Telugu, ensuring it resonates with audiences across regions and languages. Fans were seen cheering, dancing, and celebrating the collaboration, underlining the song’s instant connect and viral potential.