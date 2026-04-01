Chat Up: Celine Dion announces concert

Celine Dion announces concert

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Singer Celine Dion is back in action and how! The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker is all set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage this fall, marking her first run of concerts since revealing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

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The pop legend unveiled the details of her upcoming concerts during a posh birthday celebration at the Cafe de l'Homme in Paris.

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"This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life...I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I'm grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I'll see you soon," expressed Celine.

Backstreet Boys’ new song unveiled

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The trailer of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse into the animated film's latest adventure while featuring a new song by the Backstreet Boys. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is based on the TV series created by Keith Chapman, and is directed by Cal Brunker, based on a script he co-wrote with Bob Barlen. The short teaser centers on yet more daring rescue missions from the heroic pups, as per the outlet.

A show on Jeffrey Epstein?

A limited series about the investigation that blew open the Jeffrey Epstein case is in the works. Sony Pictures Television has collaborated with Adam McKay to create an investigation drama, which will feature Laura Dern. Laura is set to star in the drama, which based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown's book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. She will play Brown in the series.