Chat up: Citadel returns explosively starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

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Citadel returns explosively

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Prime Video has unveiled the explosive trailer for Citadel, confirming its return on May 6, with all seven episodes dropping worldwide. The spy thriller follows Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) as they reunite against a powerful new threat. Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, the series ups the stakes with global intrigue, fresh recruits, and a star-studded cast including Lesley Manville, Jack Reynor and Lina El Arabi.

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Hogan’s darkest days

Netflix’s Hulk Hogan: Real American revisits the wrestling icon’s turbulent life, including his painful split from Linda Hogan. Featuring his final interview before his 2025 death aged 71, Hogan reveals he hit rock bottom during their 2009 divorce after 26 years of marriage. The four-part series charts his emotional and financial struggles, with insights from Eric Bischoff, while also exploring later controversies. Despite it all, Linda admits she still cared deeply for him.

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Salman-Nayanthara unite

Salman Khan and Nayanthara have begun shooting their much-anticipated action spectacle in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the big-budget entertainer brings together two powerhouse stars for the first time. Touted as a high-octane cinematic experience, the film promises scale, star power and gripping storytelling, setting the stage for a major theatrical event in Indian cinema.

Going 55 & stronger

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan marked 55 years of marriage with wife Pinkie Roshan, sharing a heartfelt post calling their bond “stronger than the Eiffel Tower”. Married since 1971, the couple are parents to Sunaina and actor Hrithik Roshan. Known for hits like Karan Arjun and Krrish, Roshan continues to stay active as Hrithik gears up for his directorial debut with Krrish 4, backed by Yash Raj Films.