icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Chat up: Citadel returns explosively starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Chat up: Citadel returns explosively starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Citadel returns explosively Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Advertisement

Chat up

Advertisement

Citadel returns explosively

Advertisement

Prime Video has unveiled the explosive trailer for Citadel, confirming its return on May 6, with all seven episodes dropping worldwide. The spy thriller follows Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) as they reunite against a powerful new threat. Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, the series ups the stakes with global intrigue, fresh recruits, and a star-studded cast including Lesley Manville, Jack Reynor and Lina El Arabi.

Advertisement

Hogan’s darkest days

Netflix’s Hulk Hogan: Real American revisits the wrestling icon’s turbulent life, including his painful split from Linda Hogan. Featuring his final interview before his 2025 death aged 71, Hogan reveals he hit rock bottom during their 2009 divorce after 26 years of marriage. The four-part series charts his emotional and financial struggles, with insights from Eric Bischoff, while also exploring later controversies. Despite it all, Linda admits she still cared deeply for him.

Advertisement

Salman-Nayanthara unite

Salman Khan and Nayanthara have begun shooting their much-anticipated action spectacle in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the big-budget entertainer brings together two powerhouse stars for the first time. Touted as a high-octane cinematic experience, the film promises scale, star power and gripping storytelling, setting the stage for a major theatrical event in Indian cinema.

Going 55 & stronger

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan marked 55 years of marriage with wife Pinkie Roshan, sharing a heartfelt post calling their bond “stronger than the Eiffel Tower”. Married since 1971, the couple are parents to Sunaina and actor Hrithik Roshan. Known for hits like Karan Arjun and Krrish, Roshan continues to stay active as Hrithik gears up for his directorial debut with Krrish 4, backed by Yash Raj Films.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts