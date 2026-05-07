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Friends keepsakes on sale

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Friends memorabilia, artwork and other valuables from the estate of Matthew Perry are being put up for sale at an auction to benefit the charitable foundation established in the actor's name soon after his 2023 death. The June 5 event put on by Heritage Auctions will benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works to destigmatise addiction and aid in recovery from substance abuse.

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Sharvari steal hearts

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The makers of Main Vaapas Aaunga have released a romantic track, titled Maskara, which features an adorable performance of actress Sharvari. The song beautifully captures the budding love between Sharvari and Vedang Raina. One of the highlights of the song is the adorable dance of Sharvari in a turban as she expresses her growing love for Vedang in the film. The music of the song is composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics of the movie are penned by Irshad Kamil. The track is sung by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar and Vedang Raina.

Angelina wins key court ruling

In a significant development in the long-running legal battle over Chateau Miraval, Angelina Jolie has secured a favourable court ruling against Brad Pitt, with a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denying Pitt's request for access to a set of private emails linked to the sale of her stake in the French winery.