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Home / Lifestyle / Chat up: Kanye West cancelled

Chat up: Kanye West cancelled

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Updated At : 05:33 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Kanye West’s concert in Poland has been cancelled after he postponed a show in France amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments
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Kanye cancelled

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Kanye West’s concert in Poland has been cancelled after he postponed a show in France amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments. A Swiss football club has also cancelled a planned concert, becoming the latest European venue to stop or postpone the U.S. rapper’s performances in response to the controversy. FC Basel, who are responsible for concerts and events that take place at their St. Jakob-Park ground, said that after a thorough review of the request for West to perform they decided against his performance going ahead.

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Milind for Fit India

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Actor and finess icon Milind Soman participated in the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ event held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, where a large number of women took part in cycling and fitness activities. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, especially from women across age groups. Soman, known for his active lifestyle even at the age of 60, continues to inspire millions across the country.

Raghvav launches Sun Re...

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Rising Indie pop artist Raghav Kaushik returns with his latest single Sun Re Piya, a song that leans into the chaos and charm of being hopelessly in love. “Sun Re Piya comes from that space where love completely takes over. It’s a little irrational, a little overwhelming, but also one of the most beautiful highs. I wanted the song to capture that rush which is easy, fun, and something people can truly see themselves in,” says Raghav.

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