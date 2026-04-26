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Home / Lifestyle / Chat Up: Legal trouble

Chat Up: Legal trouble

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Michael Jackson biopic, hit theatres globally, the late pop star's estate is facing fresh legal trouble
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Legal trouble

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Just a day after Michael, the much-talked-about Michael Jackson biopic, hit theatres globally, the late pop star's estate is facing fresh legal trouble following a new lawsuit that has brought serious allegations against him. According to reports, a family that was once known for publicly defending Jackson has now accused him of sexually abusing four of their children over several years. The family had earlier described themselves as Jackson's "second family."

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Billie revisits Belieber era

Sometimes, even global superstars get to live out the dreams they once had as teenagers. That is exactly what happened with Billie Eilish, who recently turned a longtime fan moment into a real-life memory with Justin Bieber, revisiting her "Belieber" era. The emotional full-circle moment unfolded when Billie joined Justin Bieber during his performance of 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella.

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Khalnayak returns

Sanjay Dutt has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, unveiling his first look from the much-awaited sequel to his iconic film 'Khalnayak', marking a dramatic return to one of his most celebrated on-screen avatars. Unveiling a striking new look, the makers, on Friday, dropped the first look teaser of 'Khalnayak Returns'.

In the clip, Dutt could be seen in a rugged, battle-worn avatar, exuding a dark intensity.

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