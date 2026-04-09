icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Chat Up: Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian make relationship Insta official

Chat Up: Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian make relationship Insta official

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 06:20 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kim Kardashian
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lewis, Kim make relationship Insta official
Advertisement

Love seems to be in the air and on the streets of Tokyo. Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sparked buzz after an Instagram reel showed Hamilton driving a red Ferrari F40 with Kardashian by his side. On April 6, Hamilton posted this reel on his Instagram handle, confirming his relationship with Kim.

Advertisement

The karma theoryKaty Perry has given her fans yet another glimpse into her personal life. The Firework singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including a photo of Justin Trudeau, 54, along with glamorous shots of Perry, a fun candid moment, an adorable moment with her daughter, and a video of her riding a bike along the beach. Along with the post, Perry wrote, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding."

Oscars dates locked

Advertisement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards. According to the publication, the 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, while the 100th Oscars will take place on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 pm ET. These two editions will be the final Oscars ceremonies to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029.

OutStation drops new song

After enthralling music lovers with their debut single Tum Se, teen boy band OutStation have now come up with their second single, Aaj Kal. Speaking about their new single, the band members collectively shared, "Aaj Kal is incredibly special to us because it's been part of our journey since our early shows. The way our fans connected with it right away made us realise just how powerful the song is.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts