Chat Up: Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian make relationship Insta official

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Love seems to be in the air and on the streets of Tokyo. Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sparked buzz after an Instagram reel showed Hamilton driving a red Ferrari F40 with Kardashian by his side. On April 6, Hamilton posted this reel on his Instagram handle, confirming his relationship with Kim.

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The karma theoryKaty Perry has given her fans yet another glimpse into her personal life. The Firework singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including a photo of Justin Trudeau, 54, along with glamorous shots of Perry, a fun candid moment, an adorable moment with her daughter, and a video of her riding a bike along the beach. Along with the post, Perry wrote, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding."

Oscars dates locked

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards. According to the publication, the 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, while the 100th Oscars will take place on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 pm ET. These two editions will be the final Oscars ceremonies to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029.

OutStation drops new song

After enthralling music lovers with their debut single Tum Se, teen boy band OutStation have now come up with their second single, Aaj Kal. Speaking about their new single, the band members collectively shared, "Aaj Kal is incredibly special to us because it's been part of our journey since our early shows. The way our fans connected with it right away made us realise just how powerful the song is.”