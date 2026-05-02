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Home / Lifestyle / Chat Up: Madonna, Sabrina team up

Chat Up: Madonna, Sabrina team up

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:54 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Pop icon Madonna has teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter
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Madonna, Sabrina team up

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Pop icon Madonna has teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter for their new collaborative single 'Bring Your Love', the lead track from her upcoming album Confessions II. The track features a blend of house and disco influences, with Madonna taking the first verse before Carpenter joins in. Confessions II, set to release on July 3 via Warner Records, marks Madonna's first full-length album in seven years.

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Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2026

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The Critics' Choice Association (CCA) revealed the nominees for the eighth annual Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on Thursday. According to the Critics' Choice Association, 'The Traitors' leads the nominations for the third year in a row, earning six nods overall. Notably, Alan Cumming earned a spot in two categories, Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year, while Lisa Rinna was nominated for Female Star of the Year and Rob Rausch for Male Star of the Year. The winners will be announced on June 3.

Docuseries on Princess Diana

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The three-part docuseries centred on five hours of audio recordings of Princess Diana, which were never made public, is set to launch on August 31, 2027. Tentatively titled 'Diana: The Unheard Truth' will feature the recordings that were captured in 1991 by Dr James Colthurst, a close friend of the Princess.

Accidental disclosure

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg accidentally sent a text message meant for his wife Kate Capshaw to actor Josh O'Connor during the filming of his upcoming movie Disclosure Day, an incident that unexpectedly helped shape a key scene in the project. "We had a scene coming up, and I was struggling with it," O'Connor said. "And then I got a text from him quite late at night, just saying, 'The door is on the latch, just push.'"

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