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American singer Madonna have announced the release date of her new album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II', a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2005 dance record. It will be released on July 3 via Warner Records. It marks her first full-length album in seven years and is a reunion with DJ Stuart Price, the producer of the original 'Confessions on a Dance Floor,' which features hits like 'Hung Up,' 'Sorry,' 'Jump' and more.

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Demi Moore to star in Tyrant

Demi Moore has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming thriller Tyrant, starring alongside Charlize Theron and Julia Garner, in a major new addition to the high-profile project. The culinary thriller, written and directed by David Weil, is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

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Game of Thrones on screen

Warner Bros has revealed a key detail about its much-anticipated Game of Thrones film, confirming the project's working title as Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest. The title surfaced during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, where it appeared on a slide outlining Warner Bros.' upcoming slate for "2027 and beyond."

More of The Odyssey

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan showcased the footage of his upcoming film The Odyssey at the ongoing CinemaCon. Nolan's The Odyssey is a historical drama that is based on Homer's Greek epic poem of the same name. It stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles. The director was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked on stage at the Colosseum.