Chat Up: PeeCee’s desi outing

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Actor Priyanka Chopra has once again delighted fans with a peek at her India trip, this time celebrating Punjab’s rich culinary heritage from Amritsar. She shared a colourful Instagram story featuring a traditional North Indian thali, captioned “Just Amritsar things…” The post was set to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Sohni Lagdi, adding to the cultural vibe.

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Boy for Vivian & Nouran

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Actor Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly welcomed a baby boy. Vivian shared on Instagram: “Went a little off the radar… not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough… The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… it’s a Prince.” Vivian is already a father to three daughters and has two step-daughters with Nouran, whom he married in 2022.

Chocolate heist @Europe

Nestlé confirmed that over 12 tonnes of KitKat bars were stolen during transit from central Italy to Poland in a major European heist. Authorities are investigating, but the company assured that consumer safety isn’t affected and supplies remain stable. The theft, happening just before Easter, sparked memes online. “We’ve seen all kinds of robberies… but this one definitely breaks the internet,” an X user wrote.

Anil Kapoor is Nana again

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is overjoyed as his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29. Anil shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating becoming a nana again. Sonam and Anand announced the birth with a serene digital illustration and a caption expressing gratitude. Their elder son, Vayu, now has a little brother, completing their family of four.