Chat up: Sunanda Sharma concert mishap

Advertisement

Celebs attend Rajat Sharma’s function

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha Sharma, married Sudarshan MJ in a traditional South Indian ceremony in Mumbai on April 4. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended with his sister Arpita Khan and actor husband Ayush Sharma, looking stylish in a black formal suit. The wedding also saw Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities. Videos show Salman celebrating the nuptials, which followed traditional South Indian rituals, while fans admired his elegant yet understated appearance at the glamorous event.

Kareena, Saif on "soccer duties"

Advertisement

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday stepped out in the city to take their kids to the playground. The couple cheered happily as they watched their sons play soccer. Kareena even gave fans a peek into her "soccer duties" with a playful selfie. She shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story, featuring herself and Saif at the playground. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. Meanwhile, Saif is next slated to star in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan.

Sid-Kiara’s date night

A day after attending the third anniversary celebrations of NMACC in Mumbai, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing stunning pictures from a photoshoot they did at home before heading to the event. From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Sidharth and Kiara looked effortlessly charming, radiating elegance as they flaunted their ethnic ensembles. Kiara looked stunning in a House of Masaba pink and green saree, Sidharth looked dapper in an Anamika Khanna's white outfit with abstract art. However, it's the caption that made their post more eye-catching. "Date night," the couple wrote.